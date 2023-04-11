An audience of music lovers were given a surprise when musician Sam Fender popped by for an impromptu performance of his latest song.

A hooded Fender took Newcastle's Prohibition Bar by surprise after captivating the crowd with the performance.

The Pink Lane speakeasy had billed the Easter Saturday event as an evening with resident jazz pianist, Merlin Roxby, but did not predict that a Brit award-winning singing star would end up as their bank holiday entertainment after he popped in for a "quick drink".

Video by Prohibition Bar/Daniel Gaffey

Venue owner Mitch Mitchell described how a hooded male sat among the audience and asked the resident pianist, Merlin Haxby, if he knew Sam Fender's Mess Around.

He showed Haxby a few chords before joining in and singing along.

It was not until he sat down at the piano that Fender removed his hood and a stunned audience fell silent as they realised the North Shields' singing star was performing in the intimate venue.

Mr Mitchell said: "This was a very special moment for us.

"By the time he finished playing he had the whole place captivated. He had the place jumpin'.

"You can hear the audience slowly fall into silence as Sam's unmistakable voice cuts through the chatter and his humble lyrics fill the room.

"What a beautiful song, which he said is about his grandparents. Such a canny, genuine lad and of course, so talented. A Toon treasure indeed!"

The North Shields singer had called in for a "quiet drink" with his partner and band mate, Johnny Blue Hat.

Afterwards, he mingled with selfie hunters and "had a bit of banter with staff too."

Mr Mitchell said: "He was very casual - very laid-back. A humble guy."

The intimate crowd were shocked to discover the hooded pianist was North Shields' singing star and BRIT winner, Sam Fender. Credit: Daniel Gaffey

Established in 2015, the roaring 20s themed Prohibition Bar describes itself as "the home of live music and cabaret."

Mr Mitchell said his ethos is to make the venue accessible to all.

He said: "We try and champion the fact the venue is inclusive for all. We have a jar on the bar and some clients may only drink tap water and put twenty pence in the jar but they can enjoy the entertainment.

"Others may buy alcohol and pay more money into the jar if they can afford it. There is no cover or door charge - that would be a barrier to some being able to access the free entertainment and we don't want that to be the case.

"Prohibition bar is for everyone."

Sam Fender was joined by his bandmate, Johnny Blue Hat on sax as they delivered an Easter treat to the unsuspecting bank holiday audience. Credit: Daniel Gaffey

Referring to Fender's appearance, he added: "Sam clearly felt comfortable in our venue. That's how we want everyone to feel."

Prohibition Bar stands on the site of the former Jazz Cafe which was a notorious Newcastle venue from the 1950s onwards.

It was run by music promoter, Keith Crombie from 1990 - 2012 and his colourful character became the subject of film documentary "Geordie Jazz Man" in 2016.

Listen to Unscripted - the ITV News arts and entertainment podcast