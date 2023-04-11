South Shields FC have secured promotion to National League North for the first time since 1974.

The Mariners claimed a 1-0 victory away at Whitby Town to seal their fate next season with two games to spare.

Kevin Phillips' side went into the game knowing maximum points would secure the Pitching In Northern Premier League title.

The hard-fought win was followed by celebrations in the changing room, with the team chanting "champione".

The Mariners went up shortly before the half-time whistle, thanks to a header from Tom Broadbent.

Despite best efforts from Whitby, South Shields controlled the second half to climb to the sixth tier of English football for the first time since the club's reformation 49 years ago.

Speaking after the match, former Sunderland top-scorer, now South Shields manager Kevin Phillips said: "The last few weeks, the pressure has been on.

"I am obviously delighted. I'm delighted with everyone in that changing room. They are the ones that have got us promoted. We prepare them, organise them, but ultimately, as you have seen today, when they cross that white line it is over to them.

"It wasn't a classic, but it was a performance and players were determined not to get beat.

"They have put a shift in, on a heavy pitch, against a team that killed us last season, took points off us at the same stage and we were not going to let that happen."

Shields can now savour their final home game of the season with their status as champions secure.

They welcome Warrington town to 1st Cloud Arena on Saturday.

