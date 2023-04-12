A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car on the A1.

It happened just before 11:45pm on Tuesday 11 April on the A1 northbound at Alnwick, near to the A1068.

Emergency services attended but the person died at the scene.

The A1 remains closed on Wednesday morning for inquiries to take place.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 11.45pm yesterday (Tuesday), police received a report that a car had collided with a pedestrian on the A1 northbound at Alnwick, near to the A1068.

“Emergency services attended however, sadly the person was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

“Their family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers at this difficult time.

“The A1068 near Alnwick remains closed and local diversions are in place.

“Officers remain in the area to carry out inquiries and offer any reassurance to the public."

Highways England said there is currently no estimated time for reopening.

Diversion route:

Road users are advised to follow the solid triangle diversion symbol on road signs.

Exit the A1 on to the A1068 and follow northbound until the roundabout.

At the roundabout take the 1st exit following the road for 300m.

Turn right on to the B1340 and travel north for 1.5km to Denwick junction.

Re-join the A1 using Denwick Junction northbound on-slip.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact officers via the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101, quoting log NP-20230411-1308.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...