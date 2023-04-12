An army medic has described how she was seriously injured in a near fatal car crash - and how her partner only found out about it when he checked Facebook after she failed to return home.

Danielle Cordwell was on her way to work on 7 February when a car smashed into her at 60mph at a junction in Harrogate.

When the 19-year-old, from Middlesbrough, was not answering her phone and failed to return home that evening, her boyfriend began to check the news.

He subsequently found out about his girlfriend's near fatal car crash via Facebook.

Ms Cordwell said: "They thought that they had killed me, and I have since been told that emergency services believed they were attending a fatal incident.”

Ms Cordwell was travelling to a parade in Harrogate when a car smashed in to her driver's side at 60mph. Credit: GNAAS

The driver's side of Ms Cordwell's car took the full impact of the crash but she was able to pull herself out of the passenger door.

She has no recollection of what happened next and said: “My memory after this is completely blank. I had two bleeds on the brain, a collapsed lung, fractured sternum, collar bone and spine and a laceration on my spleen."

The driver of the other car phoned the police and three off-duty nurses happened to be in the area so ran to help the teenager.

The North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) arrived and immediately called for help from the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS).

GNAAS’ critical care team team placed Ms Cordwell in a coma at the scene and she was then flown in the charity’s Pride of Cumbria II helicopter to Leeds General Infirmary.

Meanwhile, police contacted Ms Cordwell's mother in Essex as she was listed with the army as her daughter's next of kin.

It was not until Ms Cordwell's boyfriend messaged her mother around 11:30pm via Facebook that he found out what had happened to his partner.

Ms Cordwell was in hospital in Leeds for two weeks and recalls her recovery as being painful.

Ms Cordwell added: “GNAAS is an amazing charity and I have so much admiration for the team and the work that they do. I wouldn’t be here without them.”

GNAAS is a charity and each year fundraises £7.7m to be able to continue to save lives across the region. Road traffic collisions are the most frequent type of incident they attend and 2022 marked the service providing 20-years of life-saving care.

