An urgent appeal has been made to find a 14-year-old gorl who is missing from home.

Kayleigh, from the Malton, area was reported missing by family at 10pm on Monday 10 April after she failed to return home.

The youngster, who was last seen at 8:30pm, had been visiting friends.

North Yorkshire Police said it had made extensive inquiries to find her.

A spokesperson said: "However, concerns are now growing for her safety as she has been out of contact for 24 hours and she is vulnerable due to her age.

"While she could be staying with other friends, there is a possibility she is wandering around on foot in the Malton area."

Officers are continuing to search for her in and around the town and visiting known friends and locations she has previously been.

Kayleigh is described as white, 5ft tall, shoulder-length straight blonde hair, tanned complexion, slim build, green/hazel-coloured eyes, and speaks with a local Yorkshire accent.

She has a stud nose piercing on her right nostril, large hoop earrings and rose gold headphones.She was last seen wearing a cropped black hooded puffer jacket with an emblem on the chest, black legging and carrying a white JD Sports bag.

Anyone who has seen Kayleigh or someone who matches her description, or any information that could help, please call North Yorkshire Police immediately on 999 quoting reference number 12230063908.

