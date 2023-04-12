A man has appeared in court charged with killing an Italian couple in a flat on Teesside.

Antonio Calabró (known as Nino), 26, and his partner Francesca Di Dio, 20, were found dead at a flat in Thornaby on Wednesday 21 December.

The couple, who are thought to have been engaged for three years, were found at the home in Thornaby Road.

Andrea Cardinale of Thornaby Road, has been charged with two counts of murder and appeared at Teesside Crown Court on Wednesday 12 April.

The 22-year-old is yet to enter a plea and the case was adjourned for further medical reports.

A provisional trial date has been set for 24 July.

