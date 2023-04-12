A man accused of murder has been remanded in custody following a court hearing.

David Thompson-Love has been charged with the murder of Maurice Bennett, from Ormesby, who died following an incident on Good Friday.

Thompson-Love was scheduled to appear at Teesside Crown Court on Wednesday 12 April.

The 37-year-old was remanded is custody and is due to appear before the court again for a hearing on 17 May.

A provisional trial date has been listed for October.

Mr Bennett died following the incident in Oakrise on Friday 7 April.

Paying tribute to the 54-year-old, his family said on Tuesday: "The tragic and sudden loss of Mozza has devastated our close family beyond measure. He was so loved and will be missed by so many.

“If anyone has any information that may assist police in their inquiries, we ask that they please come forward.”

