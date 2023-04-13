Maximo Park among music acts at free event as Tall Ships Race returns to Hartlepool
Major music acts will perform at a free event being billed as one of the UK's biggest this summer.
The Tall Ships are set to sail into Hartlepool in July and will bring with them a line-up of top performers, including award-winning Indie rock band, Maximo Park.
The chart-topping band will entertain crowds on Friday 7 July during four days of free family fun as the Tall Ships Race returns to the maritime town for the first time since 2010.
Beginning on Thursday 6 July and ending on Sunday 9 July, reggae band The Wailers will also perform.
Event director Cath Honey said: “We’ve got some really exciting music lined up. We’re delighted to have booked North East Indie Legends, Maximo Park.
"On Saturday 8 July, we welcome the most iconic reggae band on the planet, Grammy-nominees, The Wailers, who were Bob Marley’s band."
At the event, organised by not-for-profit organisation STI, the public will be able to board over 35 tall ships and learn all about them.
Ms Honey added: "There will also be a large crew parade lining the streets from the port area through the Headland, along the beautiful coastline and finishing on the Town Moor for a prize giving ceremony.
"The event site within the port will also host hundreds of stalls and family activities.”
The Tall Ships Race is an annual event that features a range of famous vessels who travel the world, stopping at designated ports along the way.
The musical line-up also features local musicians - Holy Moly & The Crackers, The Young ‘Uns, She Drew The Gun, Rob Heron & The Tea Pad Orchestra, and Hartlepool singer songwriter Michael Gallagher.
Ms Honey said: “This is an international event which not only brings tall ships from across the globe, but also brings together a wide range of people, from those who have a passion for the maritime aspect through to people who will be attending the event for the first time for an amazing family day out.”
