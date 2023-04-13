Major music acts will perform at a free event being billed as one of the UK's biggest this summer.

The Tall Ships are set to sail into Hartlepool in July and will bring with them a line-up of top performers, including award-winning Indie rock band, Maximo Park.

The chart-topping band will entertain crowds on Friday 7 July during four days of free family fun as the Tall Ships Race returns to the maritime town for the first time since 2010.

Beginning on Thursday 6 July and ending on Sunday 9 July, reggae band The Wailers will also perform.

Event director Cath Honey is looking forward to welcoming Reggae band The Wailers to Hartlepool. Credit: PA

Event director Cath Honey said: “We’ve got some really exciting music lined up. We’re delighted to have booked North East Indie Legends, Maximo Park.

"On Saturday 8 July, we welcome the most iconic reggae band on the planet, Grammy-nominees, The Wailers, who were Bob Marley’s band."

At the event, organised by not-for-profit organisation STI, the public will be able to board over 35 tall ships and learn all about them.

Ms Honey added: "There will also be a large crew parade lining the streets from the port area through the Headland, along the beautiful coastline and finishing on the Town Moor for a prize giving ceremony.

"The event site within the port will also host hundreds of stalls and family activities.”

The Tall Ships Race is returning to Hartlepool for the first time in more than a decade as they previously visited in 2010. Credit: PA

The Tall Ships Race is an annual event that features a range of famous vessels who travel the world, stopping at designated ports along the way.

The musical line-up also features local musicians - Holy Moly & The Crackers, The Young ‘Uns, She Drew The Gun, Rob Heron & The Tea Pad Orchestra, and Hartlepool singer songwriter Michael Gallagher.

Ms Honey said: “This is an international event which not only brings tall ships from across the globe, but also brings together a wide range of people, from those who have a passion for the maritime aspect through to people who will be attending the event for the first time for an amazing family day out.”

