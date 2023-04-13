Permission has finally been granted to repair one of Newcastle's most iconic landmarks.

The Tyne Bridge, which carries around 70,000 vehicles daily, has fallen into a noticeable state of disrepair with rust adorning the Grade II listed structure after a long-running funding saga delayed its refurbishment.

Newcastle councillors gave the green light for the bridge to be rescued from its deteriorated state and last week officially granted planning consent for the £41.4m repairs.

Work is set to start later this year and could last up to four years to restore the defining symbol of Geordieland back to its former glory.

A council spokesperson said: “The programme will include major repairs and repainting of the bridge’s structure and resurfacing of the road and footways which will preserve the bridge for future generations.

“There will be disruption to the public, but we will do everything we can to keep this to a minimum.”

The much-needed and long overdue repairs will preserve the iconic landmark for generations to come. Credit: PA

The council’s restoration plans include steelwork and concrete repairs, replacing drainage systems, and the installation of new lighting.

With double-digit inflation levels further increasing the cost of the works, some of the motorway works might have to be shelved in order to funnel extra money into the Tyne Bridge.

Initial designs that would have seen anti-climbing spikes installed on the bridge’s famous arch were also dropped after it was deemed they would “cause harm to the significance of the listed building."

In 2028 the Tyne Bridge will enter its centenary year after being opened on 10 October 1928 by King Charles III's great-grandfather, King George V.

Newcastle City Council expect engineer work will begin in the autumn.

