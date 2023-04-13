An 86-year-old man was assaulted and his dog thrown from a car in an alleged robbery.

Police are appealing for witnesses and footage of the incident on Teesside on Wednesday 12 April.

The man was about to drive in his blue Toyota in Ashkirk Road, in the Teesville area when he was approached by three males, who were wearing dark clothes and balaclavas, at about 9:30pm.

The suspects assaulted the man and dragged him from the vehicle and on to the road before also throwing his dog from the vehicle while stationary, a spokesperson for Cleveland Police said.

The car was then driven towards Lime Road by the suspects.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment to facial injuries but has since been released.

Anyone who may have information or footage including dash cam and private CCTV is asked to contact Redcar and Cleveland CID on 101, quoting incident number 069103.

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.

