A dealer who had more than £100,000 worth of drugs at his home has been jailed for 30 months.

Mark Simmonette admitted six charges of possession with attempt to supply drugs.

Officers attended the 33-year-old's previous address in the Walker area of Newcastle last July, where they seized quantities of crack cocaine, heroin, and cannabis as well as thousands of Pregablin and Valium tablets – all worth an estimated street value of £119,190.

Simmonette, of Dibley Street in Byker, was jailed for 30 months after previously admitting three counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, three counts of possession with intent to supply Class A and B drugs.

Speaking after the case, Sergeant Chris Johnson from Northumbria Police’s Serious and Organised Crime Investigation Team said: “It is only right that we continue to take strong action against those who try to profit from the sale and distribution of illegal and highly addictive drugs like heroin and crack cocaine.

“Our communities do not want drug dealers like Simmonette living and working on their doorstep – and I am pleased he is now behind bars, and his drugs safely destroyed."

The raid was carried out as part of Operation Sentinel, which targets serious and organised crime groups.

