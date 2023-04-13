Metro services have been suspended after a collision between a train and a car.

The Tyne and Wear Metro said services had been suspended between Newcastle Airport and Kingston Park following a police incident at the Callerton Parkway level crossing.

Northumbria Police said the crash happened in Callerton Lane at about 7:30am on Thursday 13 April.

No-one has been seriously injured in the incident.

Nexus said services would be affected while the incident is cleared.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 7.30am today (Thursday) we received a report of a collision involving a Metro train and a car on a level crossing on Callerton Lane, Newcastle.

“Emergency services attended the scene. Thankfully nobody is believed to be seriously injured.”

Callerton Lane is closed.

A Nexus spokesperson said: “A vehicle was involved in a collision with a Metro train at the Callerton Parkway level crossing around 7:30am this morning, Thursday 13 April.

“Nobody has been injured. We are in the process of recovering the car from the track and inspecting the crossing and also the train.

“Services are suspended between Airport and Kingston Park due to this incident while emergency services attended the scene. We will resume running trains in the affected areas as soon as we can. Local buses are accepting Meto tickets in the affected area.

“All the latest information is on our twitter page @My_Metro”

