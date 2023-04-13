Passengers are being asked to avoid playing explicit material or telling inappropriate jokes on public transport.

Train operator Northern is appealing to passengers to extend a "not suitable for work" (NSFW) approach to travelling.

While some might consider the commute home a time to view content not appropriate for the workplace, Northern is urging people to avoid inappropriate jokes, bad language, offensive topics and explicit material.

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “We welcome millions of people into our stations and on-board our trains every year – and access to safe and reliable internet is part and parcel of our customers’ expectations.

“It is important, however, that people remember that some content is not suitable for everyone to see or hear - particularly children.

“As such, if something is ‘not suitable for work’ it’s more than likely not suitable in our stations or on-board our trains either – so please wait until you get home.”

Northern reminded customers that internet in their stations and on-board trains is delivered in partnership with ‘Friendly WiFi’ - a government-initiated safe certification standard for public WiFi.

