A sexual predator who targeted a woman in her 50s whilst she was out jogging in Newcastle last August has been jailed.

Sohail Ahmed, 54, of Benwell Grove, appeared at the Newcastle Crown Court on Thursday 13 April and was jailed for four years for assault with intent to commit a sexual offence.

The victim was wearing headphones when Ahmed grabbed her around 06.45am on North Walbottle Road and placed a fleece over her head before dragging her to the ground.

A struggle ensued and the victim was able to fight off Ahmed and flee the scene.

The woman was left with a sore neck, bruising and grazing, and said the thought of Ahmed sexually assaulting her or anyone else "absolutely terrifies" her.

She said: "I don't believe the man that attacked me had the simple intention of assaulting me to cause such injuries; I believe he intended on sexually assaulting or raping me.

"This incident has had a significant impact on my welfare. In the days following it, I was in significant pain and discomfort."I have not left the house alone for several weeks due to the fear and anxiety I will be subjected to further similar offences. My sleep routine has changed and I have frequent nightmares.

"I still suffer anxiety when I'm out and I've become hyper-vigilant about who and what is around me. I still don't leave the house by myself and I won't use the same route I did on the morning I was attacked.

"His intention was to drag me into a nearby ditch, hidden from view, and sexually assault me. The thought of him doing this to me, or any other person, absolutely terrifies me.”

The victim believes Ahmed intentionally followed her for a long time over a significant distance and that had he been able to assault her they would have been "well hidden from passing traffic by dense foliage."She added: "I still can't get my head around the fact this happened in broad daylight in an area that was visible to the public. I was not in a wooded area or a place someone could hide from me and this adds to my anxiety about going out by myself."I feel I had taken all the safety steps I could for being a lone female out on my own in the early morning.

“I used to be confident and determined, I don't think I'm likely to return to how I was."

Sohail Ahmed grabbed his victim, placed a fleece over her head and dragged her to the ground whilst she was out jogging last August. Credit: NCJ Media

Ahmed's mobile phone was examined by police and officers found pictures of women in 'sexual poses.'

Jolyon Perks, prosecuting, said: "Significantly, ten images were downloaded the day before this assault and two images when he got home from the assault. He then continued to download images to the point of his arrest."The images effectively bookended an assault where the defendant would have you believe there was no sexual motive. We say this is an important insight into his mindset at the time of the offence."

The court heard Ahmed has previous convictions for offences including harassment, a bomb hoax, a false fire alarm and benefit fraud.

Ahmed pleaded guilty to assault but was convicted of assault with intent to commit a sexual offence.

After escaping Ahmed last summer, the victim phoned the police from the safety of her own home and officers scoured the area for any witnesses and CCTV.

A discarded fleece was found nearby and when specialist forensics investigators tested it for DNA, they found a match and Ahmed was arrested and later charged.

Jailing Ahmed for four years, Judge Penny Moreland said: "You were in the area where she was, some distance from your own home. There's no credible explanation for what you were doing there."You had already followed another woman who was out running. She heard you running up behind her and she was frightened. She turned and looked at you and having heard the evidence, you lost your nerve at that point."Given the violence of your approach to the victim and the fact you pulled her to the ground, I'm satisfied you intended a serious sexual assault. I'm satisfied you intended to rape her or assault her."Your actions have had a long-lived and irreparable impact on her day-to-day activities. All of the damage was caused by what you did that morning. She's frightened not only for herself but for her children."

Following the sentencing, Detective Sergeant Lindsay Ravenhill of Northumbria Police praised the victim’s bravery and courage.

She said: “This was a terrifying ordeal for the victim, and the details of this case are very concerning. We know that Sohail Ahmed deliberately approached his victim while she was out alone, targeting her in an area where he believed no one would see or hear what unfolded and even used an item of clothing to obstruct her view.

“This predatory behaviour has no place anywhere, let alone in our community and thanks to the support and cooperation of the victim, we were able to present a case before the court, resulting in a dangerous man being jailed.

“Our message is clear to anyone who has been a victim of a sexual assault – we are here for you so please get in touch.”

