Another iconic landmark will no longer dominate the Teesside coastline as it is down to be demolished today.

On Friday 14 April at approximately 2pm, crews will conduct a controlled-explosion to bring down the Redcar Coke Ovens Screen House.

Ten explosive charges will be set off concurrently to bring down the 39-metre tall Screen House in one final blast.

This is among some of the final structures that are being demolished following the blowdown of the main portion of the Redcar Coke Ovens in June last year.

Tees Valley Combined Authority have said there are no planned road closures and disruption to the surrounding area will be kept to a minimum.

