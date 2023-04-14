More than two tonnes of rubbish has been cleared from an alleyway in Middlesbrough.

Fly-tippers dumped 2,180kg of waste in the lane behind Kensington Road, including household rubbish and broken furniture.

Middlesbrough Council’s environmental wardens were called in on Wednesday 12 April to clear the area.

It has prompted fresh warnings that anyone found throwing away their rubbish incorrectly faces heavy fines.

The council has launched an investigation to find those responsible for the mess and are scanning CCTV in the area.

Dale Metcalfe, Middlesbrough Council’s operational community safety manager, said: “Our back alleys are a communal resource that residents value, but the actions of a few inconsiderate individuals can turn them into virtual no-go areas.

“We won’t tolerate that, so we urge residents to report issues as they arise and we’ll deal with them.

“This was an absolutely fantastic bit of work by all involved in clearing this alley, and I know all law-abiding members of the community will be delighted.”

Fly-tipping, anti-social behaviour and many other offences can also be reported online on the Middlesbrough Council website.

