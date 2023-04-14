A dog owner has said she is distraught after her Jack Russell was mauled to death by four Staffordshire bull terriers.

Missy had to be put down after the incident on a Northumberland beach on Saturday 8 April.

Owner Susan Goldsbury, 57, of Newbiggin-by-the-Sea, said four unleashed bull terriers attacked Missy at about 7:30pm, when her husband Mark was out walking her, along with their other dog Jack.

She said: "It is absolutely shocking. She was a beautiful animal. I have lost my dog through no fault of my own. When we took her to the vet we were told she had 15 cuts to her body, a punctured lung and fractured leg and would need to be put to sleep."

Although Missy and Jack were on leads, Ms Goldsbury claims the four bull terriers were unleashed at the time of the attack, which happened near Newbiggin golf course.

She said: "One got hold of Missy and then the other three jumped on her. My husband had to use brute force to get the dogs off."

The attack happened on Newbiggin beach, in Northumberland. Credit: PA

She warned other dog owners to remain vigilant when they are walking their animals and added: "In all my time in Newbiggin there hasn't been a dog attack like this before.

"What I would like to say is if you're walking your dog it should be on a leader, not just running around like that."

Ms Goldsbury said that the two women walking the bull terriers said they had not done anything like this before.

Police said an investigation into the incident has been launched and are appealing for information.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At approximately 7:30pm on 8 April, police received a report of a suspected dog attack in the Newbiggin-by-the-Sea.

“It was reported that four dogs attacked another dog causing fatal injuries.

“An investigation has been launched and inquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police using the ‘Tell us Something’ page, quoting crime reference 044744Y/23.”

