A machete-wielding father has left his stepson's "thumb hanging off" during a row over inheritance.

The victim, 28, was visiting his mother and stepfather, Mark Kilpatrick, at their home on Shearwater Avenue, Darlington on 29 January when a heated argument broke out over who will inherit their house.

Teesside Crown Court heard he still had nightmares about the attack, which he said had turned his life "upside down".

"Daily tasks are now difficult," he said. "I used to go to the gym everyday but now I can't. I've gone back to work but can't use a computer."

The mother called her son's father to come and pick him up but meanwhile, his stepfather headed to the garage and picked up a machete with a 15-inch blade.

Kilpatrick, 49, lashed out three times hitting his stepson over his head, on his arm and left his "thumb hanging off and the bone exposed" after the "out of character" attack.

When the victim's father arrived he called the police.

At Teesside Crown Court on Thursday 13 April, Kilpatrick pleaded guilty to wounding his stepson. He has two previous convictions for assault dating back to 1994 and 2011.

Prosecutor Nicola Masters said that Kilpatrick's stepson was "hysterical" and had to be taken to hospital for surgery on his thumb.

Shada Mellor, mitigating, said that Kilpatrick is "very remorseful" and that the attack was "completely out of character" for him.

Kilpatrick's mother wrote to the court to say that a long prison sentence would have a detrimental effect on her.

Judge Paul Watson KC, said: "Over a domestic argument with your stepson, regardless of any provocation, you got a machete. Nothing he said could possibly justify you taking a deadly weapon, and attacking him.

"He was fortunate not to lose his thumb. It was hanging off with the bone exposed. It's going to take a long time for him to make a full recovery."

Kilpatrick was jailed for four years and eight months.

