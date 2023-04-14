A Marks and Spencers shop is closing its doors for the final time after 122 years in a town centre.

The Middlesbrough M&S, which closed for the last time on Friday 14 April, is the third department store to close in the town in recent years.

Shoppers have been lamenting the loss of the high street stalwart.

Play Brightcove video

Shoppers have said they are worried about the future of the town.

One woman said: "It's a shame. There's just nothing here when you come into the town."

Another shopper added: "We're losing businesses like M&S. After this, who's going to pull out next? That's the question."

Middlesbrough council says it is trying to adapt to a rapidly changing world.

In a statement, a spokesman said: "We are already transforming the centre of our town, breathing new life into empty buildings, delivering jobs and prosperity, and bringing in new visitors."

Staff were told in January that the store would close, with the nearest Marks and Spencers now in Teesside Park and Skippers Lane in Cleveland Retail Park.

An M&S spokesperson said: “Shopping habits are changing. Before closing any store we always carry out a detailed review looking at the store’s performance and unfortunately we have concluded it is not sustainable to continue trading from our Middlesbrough store.

“Since the announcement, our priority has been to support our colleagues. We always work hard to offer redeployment opportunities wherever possible and minimise redundancies.

"As well as investing in our 21 other stores across the North East, including our major store expansion at the Galleries Retail Park in Washington, we will also be working hard to keep serving the local community in our other nearby stores including M&S Teesside Retail Park and our M&S Foodhall in Cleveland Shopping Park.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...