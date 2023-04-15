Michael Carrick says his Middlesbrough team showed their ruthless side in a crushing 5-1 win over Norwich City.

Cameron Archer scored twice and provided two assists as Boro swept the Canaries aside at the Riverside to bolster their hopes of sealing a spot in the Championship play-offs.

Aaron Ramsey opened the scoring for the home side with just seven minutes gone, before Hayden Hackney doubled the lead on 41 minutes.

Archer then scored either side of a goal for Norwich's Josh Sargent in a frantic ten minute spell, before turning provider again to play in Championship top scorer Chuba Akpom for his 27th of the season.

Speaking after the game, Carrick said: "Tonight we were clinical and we were ruthless. There was no panic, no drastic measures and the boys showed it more than anything.

"It's easy for me to sit here and say that but I think the way the boys performed showed that confidence and belief that they still have, it was good to see."

It marked a return to winning ways for Middlesbrough, who had been without a win in their previous three games.

