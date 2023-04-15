Police on Teesside have launched a murder investigation after a woman died from injuries suffered in a suspected stabbing on Good Friday.

Laura Metcalfe, aged 44, was taken to James Cook University Hospital following an incident at Brougham Terrace in Hartlepool on Friday 7 April shortly after 8pm.

Officers have confirmed that she has now died of her injuries. Laura's family is now being supported by specialist officers.

Superintendent Martin Hopps, District Commander for Hartlepool, said: “Cleveland Police would like to reassure the public that this is an isolated incident and there are no wider tensions within the community.

"Police will remain in the area conducting reassurance patrols and anyone with information is encouraged to speak with officers or contact the Major Enquiry Team by calling 101.”

