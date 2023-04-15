An urgent meeting will take place in a bid to tackle ongoing problems with anti-social behaviour in an area of Middlesbrough.

Residents and businesses have regularly complained of issues in the Berwick Hills area of the town.

Cleveland's Police and Crime Commissioner Steve Turner says he will meet with local agencies, including Cleveland Police, politicians and youth offending teams to find a way forward.

He said: “Reducing levels of antisocial behaviour and crime cannot be achieved by one organisation alone. We know that a multi-layered approach by numerous organisations is required to make lasting change.

“It’s my statutory duty as PCC to convene local organisations who have a responsibility for community safety – and to act on behalf of residents to seek reassurance that they’re doing everything they can to make the area safer.”

Earlier in the week, Cleveland Police announced a dispersal zone in the area surrounding the Norfolk Place shops in Berwick Hills.

It followed the arrest of four teenagers, who have since been bailed, but are now subject to a 6pm curfew and must not enter Norfolk Place, the Neptune Centre or Morrisons in Berwick Hills.

The dispersal zone has now been extended, with high-visibility patrols continuing into another week.

The force says anyone who has concerns or wants to make a report can approach the officers in person or contact 101.

