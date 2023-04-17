A motorbike rider is being treated in hospital after being left with significant head and facial injuries after crashing into a parked car.

The collision happened in Orchard Road, Middlesbrough, at about 9:15pm on Sunday 16 April.

Cleveland Police said a blue Triumph Sprint motorbike, ridden by a 35-year-old man in hi-vis and a white helmet, collided with a parked car on Orchard Road.

The rider sustained significant head and facial injuries and a fractured left collarbone and was taken by ambulance to James Cook University Hospital where he remains receiving treatment.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information - including any footage - of what happened to come forward.

Any witnesses or people with information are asked to contact Cleveland Police via the 101 number, quoting ref 017859.

