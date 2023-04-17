Two people are fighting for their lives following a crash in County Durham.

Emergency services were called to Eggleston, near Barnard Castle in Teesdale, just after 4:30pm on Sunday, 16 April to a crash involving three cars.

Durham Police said a Vauxhall Corsa and a Seat Ibiza were involved in the collision on the B6282. A Honda Civic was also involved, a police spokesperson said.

The driver and passenger of the Corsa suffered life-threatening injuries and were taken to hospital by the Great North Air Ambulance where they remain.

A passenger of the Seat who was also injured was taken to hospital by road.

The driver of the Civic, an 18-year-old man, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and taken into custody where he remains on Monday 17 April.

Officers investigating the crash are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to email SCIU@durham.police.uk or call 101 quoting incident reference number 302 of April 16.

