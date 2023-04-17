A boy has been found guilty of the murder of a 14-year-old teenager and attempting to cause grievous bodily harm to another boy.

A 15-year-old schoolboy has been found guilty of stabbing Tomasz Oleszak to death at the Whitehills Nature Park, Gateshead on 3 October 2022.

The boy, who cannot be named due to his age, has also been found guilty by a jury at Newcastle Crown Court of attempting to commit grievous bodily harm by slashing another boy's coat during the incident.

The defendant had already admitted to illegally carrying a knife.

During the three-week trial, the jury heard evidence from a number of young witnesses about the events that night.

CCTV was shown of a group of youths following the defendant and his girlfriend into the park before the stabbing. The jury heard Tomasz Oleszak joined the group after they had entered the park.

The defendant had claimed to the jury that the group attacked him in the darkness of night, punching and kicking him to the ground and that he acted in self-defence when he pulled out the knife from his body warmer pocket.

However, the jury rejected his defence.

The jury was told by a pathologist that Tomasz Oleszak died from an 8cm deep stab wound just above the heart, which entered his main artery out of the heart, the aorta.

The court heard from witnesses who claimed the defendant had said "I have wetted your boy", which means he had been stabbed. The prosecution told the jury that this was "a boast" and that "he wanted them to know he had stabbed one of their number".

The jury heard how the defendant told a friend that he had stabbed someone, but did not know who it was, and that he asked that friend if he knew of a good location to hide the knife and bury it.

That friend, who pointed out the knife to police, said in a statement read out in court: "He was bouncing all over… he seemed happy that he had done it… he looked like himself… it didn’t faze him at all".

The defendant will be sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court on 15 June.

