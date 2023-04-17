A woman has been charged with the murder of another woman after a suspected stabbing on Good Friday.

Marie Metcalfe, is accused of murdering Laura Metcalfe, 44, who died after the alleged incident in Hartlepool.

The 40-year-old had appeared at Teesside Magistrates' Court on Monday 10 April.

Police confirmed on Monday 17 April she had been charged with murder and remains in police custody.

Laura was taken to James Cook University Hospital following an incident at Brougham Terrace on Friday 7 April, shortly after 8pm but later died of her injuries.

A 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, interviewed and released on bail while inquiries continue.

Cleveland Police say Laura's family are being supported by specially trained officers.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...