Police investigating a suspected assault and car-jacking of an 86-year-old man have arrested a 16-year-old boy.

The victim was dragged from his car and dog thrown from his vehicle.

He was taken to hospital for treatment following the incident on Teesside,

It happened in Teesville at 9:30pm on Wednesday 12 April.

The man was about to drive his blue Toyota on Ashkirk Road when it was reported he was approached by three men wearing dark clothes and balaclavas.

The suspects assaulted the man and dragged him from the vehicle and on to the road before also throwing his dog from the vehicle while stationary. The car was then driven away towards Lime Road by the suspects.The victim was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries to his face, but has since been released.

Cleveland Police confirmed on Monday that a 16-year-old boy has been arrested and remains in custody being questioned by detectives from Redcar CID.The man’s blue Toyota has since been recovered and inquiries are ongoing.

Police have again appealed for anyone who was in or around Ashkirk Road, Teesville at around 9:30pm on 12 April and who saw three males in dark clothing and wearing balaclavas to get in touch.Please contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number quoting ref 069103. If you don’t want to speak to police you can pass information anonymously to https://orlo.uk/t7nJk or phone them on 0800 555 111.

