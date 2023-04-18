Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a reported rape.

Officers investigating the alleged incident, which is reported to have happened in Hartlepool in the early hours of Saturday 8 April.

A woman in her 30s told police she was raped behind the library in York Road at about 4:30am.

Police have released CCTV images of a man leaving The Showroom bar on Victoria Road in the town in the early hours of 8 April.

A Cleveland Police spokesperson said: "Officers are keen to trace the man in the image as he may be able to assist with inquiries. It is hoped that witnesses, or someone who knows the man, may recognise him from the new images released and come forward with information.

Police released this CCTV image as part of their investigation into a reported rape in Hartlepool. Credit: Cleveland Police

"Police would also like to appeal to anyone who was in the area around the library or near Loons Bar on Victoria Road around the time of the incident, as it is believed there were people in the area around the time who may be able to assist with inquiries."

The suspect is described as about 38-years-old with blonde hair in a bun, wearing grey and black clothing. He is believed to have spoken with an Eastern European accent.

Any witnesses or anyone who may know the identity of the person in the CCTV image, is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting incident number 065835.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...