Sunderland AFC has condemned the behaviour of a "small minority" of away fans at the weekend after a pyrotechnic device was used at the Stadium of Light.

The club issued a statement branding the conduct "unacceptable" and said they have handed over CCTV footage to police.

A pyrotechnic device was triggered in the North Stand Upper after Birmingham City opened the scoring in the 29th minute.

It was then thrown into the North Stand Lower.

A spokesperson for Sunderland AFC said: "The individual responsible for this abhorrent act has been identified by CCTV and all relevant information has now been handed over to West Midlands Police, with club representatives continuing to directly support those impacted."

The club also said they are reminding fans it is a criminal offence to attempt to bring a pyrotechnic device into a football stadium, or be in possession of one at a match.

