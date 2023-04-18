The mother of 14-year-old schoolboy who was fatally stabbed has said she is "frustrated" nobody has been charged five months on.

Gordon Gault, from Newcastle, died in November 2022 after being stabbed.

His mum Dionne Barrett told ITV Tyne Tees: "I can not get my head round how nobody has been charged. I just can’t understand why they’re still walking the streets and everyday they are walking the streets.

"I’m getting more frustrated and scared that it happens to somebody else."

Play Brightcove video

Video report by Kris Jepson

Speaking following the conviction of 15-year-old Leighton Amies for the murder of the Gateshead schoolboy, Tomasz Oleszak, in October 2022, she said she has renewed resolve.

She said: "Seeing that yesterday has made me more determined now to fight more for Gordon and to fight more for justice for Gordon."

Gordon's friend Lilly Johnson said since his death she has become more aware and fearful of the dangers of knife crime.

She said: "I never bothered with it before, until it happened with Gordon, and then it happened to two other children. It’s not nice to know that my best friend was killed and it could be anybody else."

Educating and raising awareness of the dangers of knife crime is key, according to a Gateshead community centre near where Tomasz was stabbed.

Lisa Loan works with children across Gateshead and Newcastle attempting to tackle knife crime. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Lisa Loan, from the Springwell Community Centre, said young people in the area have become more galvanised not to carry knives since Tomasz' death.

She said: "The kids round here seem to have this thing of that if you carry a weapon or something, you’re weak, you know, you shouldn’t be using stuff like that. So I think that making it aware, like I say, this garden, they come here, they sit here.

"You know, it’s time for them to think about Tomasz. So I think they’ve took it on board. I just wish everywhere else would sort of have the same sort of feeling, the kids, that it’s wrong."

Tomasz Oleszak was murdered in Springwell, Gateshead. Credit: Family handout

Northumbria's Police and Crime Commissioner, Kim McGuinness, said the North East needs to face up to the fact knife crime is now a problem in the region.

She said: "This should never happen. One of these incidents is too many and we have had far too many and so, it just means we have to double down on that message of prevention. We need to get to young people before they’ve ever considered picking up a knife.

"We need to be getting into schools, which we’re doing. We’ve got an education team with our violence reduction unit doing that. We need to identify which young people are at risk of becoming criminalised and picking up a knife and make those interventions."

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Steel, of Northumbria Police’s Major Investigation Team, said: “A comprehensive homicide investigation has been ongoing ever since the murder of Gordon Gault and our thoughts remain with his loved ones.

“We remain absolutely committed to seeking justice for him and his family and getting them the answers they deserve. We are determined to ensure those responsible for his death are put before the court.

“As part of this complex investigation, a total of 20 people have been arrested as we look to build a clear picture of the full circumstances surrounding the incident. We believe that the parties involved were known to each other.

“Thirteen of those suspects remain under investigation as our extensive enquiries into Gordon’s murder continue.

“Seven of the suspects initially arrested as part of this investigation have since been released with no further action to be taken, and they do not currently form part of our enquiries.

“I would like to thank those who have come forward to assist our investigation and would ask that the wider public continue to work with us. As families, please have those conversations about the consequences of knife crime and report anybody you believe is carrying a weapon.

“We would ask everyone to respect the ongoing investigation and please refrain from any speculation – both out in the community or on social media – that could jeopardise the ongoing case.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...