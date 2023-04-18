A man suffered a severe head injury after three strangers in balaclavas pounced at him from behind a bush.

The 59-year-old man had been out in Eston, Teesside on Sunday 16 April and was walking along Black Path just before midnight when he was assaulted.

Three unknown males jumped out at him from behind a bush or tree and launched an attack, leaving him with severe injuries to his head.

The victim managed to make it to a nearby address to raise the alarm and was taken to James Cook University Hospital for treatment.

He is now recovering at home.

The attackers were described as males wearing black clothing and balaclavas.

An investigation is now taking place and officers are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch via the 101 number quoting ref 071920.

If you don’t want to speak to police you can pass information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers online at https://orlo.uk/eorrM or by phoning 0800 555 111.

