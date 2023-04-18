A worker at a car making factory has died after taking ill at work while on duty.

Nissan said the man had taken ill at their plant in Sunderland, in Tyne and Wear, on Monday 17 April.

The man died despite the efforts of colleagues at the scene.

In a statement, Adam Pennick, vice president of manufacturing at the factory, said: "Sadly a member of our team passed away while at work today.

"Our thoughts are with our colleague's family, and those close to him, at this extremely sad time."

A spokesperson said production was suspended for a short time as a result of the incident.

The man is not believed to have worked on the production line.

