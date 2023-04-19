The family of a teenager who vanished in Middlesbrough a quarter of a century ago have renewed their fight for "truth, justice and closure".

Donna Keogh was last seen visiting a house in Bow Street, Middlesbrough, on 19 April 1998. It is believed the 17-year-old was murdered shortly after.

Marking the 25th anniversary of her disappearance, her parents Shirley and Brian said: "We have endured 25 years of heartache no parent should ever have to go through."

A body has never been recovered in the search for Donna.

For decades, the family has made numerous appeals to the public for information. "The worst is not knowing. We grieve every day for Donna," her mum said.

"We don't know what's happened to her, if we knew we could give her a resting place. We have never gotten on with our lives.

"Time has stood still with us. It doesn't get easier - they say in time it does get easier but it doesn't. It gets harder in fact because we still don't know after all these years."

The first murder inquiry was launched in March 1999 when two men were arrested on suspicion of murder in the search for Donna.

At the time of her disappearance, the teenager was living in a flat with her cousin and had reportedly attended Bow Street - the last place she was seen - with a friend.

It was reported that the friend had gone out with cash for cigarettes but did not return and did not see her again. "I went out and never ended up going back again," she said. "When I left, Donna was safe. Everything was okay.

"It wasn’t a house party, there was no seediness, no-one was arguing. I didn’t know anything had happened until later when I heard about a girl saying something bad had happened to Donna."

Donna's father Brian said from the start they were told "sinister things" had happened to her, and information was passed to the police about people who were with his daughter in Bow Street.

Cleveland Police apologised publicly after admitting mistakes were made in the initial investigation into Donna's death.

In 2018, crime scene investigators, forensics officers, police, and landscapers descended on a site in Saltersgill to carry out excavation works in the hope of finding Donna's remains. But the man who helped spark the dig claims he pointed police to the site many years earlier.

"The Saltersgill site was first brought to light years before it was forensically searched and we've been told that police were aware of the site from years earlier," said Brian.

"We've had ongoing complaints for 18 years - there are numerous complaints involved in the murder inquiry and it has been referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct.

"It's nine years since the apology and we're still no further forward. Questions will be answered when the inquiry is finished."

A specialist team was established to revisit Donna's case, as well as the unsolved murder investigations regarding two other Teesside women - Vicky Glass and Rachel Wilson - in 2018.

Keith Hall is now serving an 18-and-a-half years sentence for the manslaughter of 19-year-old Rachel, after he was finally brought to justice in 2021.

A report by Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire Services (HMICFRS) noted there had been “poor quality” investigations and failings by the force in relation to all three victims.

Operation Resolute was launched by Cleveland Police’s Historical Investigation Unit in 2016, as part of the investigation to find out what happened to Donna and bring those responsible for her death to justice.

Since the launch, the force says a team of dedicated detectives have carried out over 2,754 investigative actions and taken a further 1,788 statements.

Cleveland Police's Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Rachel Taylor said: “Operation Resolute is very much an active inquiry and a team of detectives are continuing to meticulously gather evidence and piece together the facts to try and find what happened to Donna.

“She was 17 years old when she was last seen in Middlesbrough, and 25 years on her family have so many unanswered questions as to her whereabouts and what happened to her.

“Now is the time for those who haven’t come forward to assist the investigation to do so. Any information given will be managed sensitively. Information can be passed directly to the investigation team on 01642 302527, or via control room on 101.”

Donna's parents said they will not give up the fight until the person or the persons responsible have been brought to justice.

They said: "We are getting older now and our time is going to come and we want to know where Donna is. We'd appeal for the persons who know what happens to come forward."

