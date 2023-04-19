Legal proceedings have been getting underway in the trial of a man accused of murdering a seven-year-old schoolgirl more than 30 years ago.

David Boyd, from Stockton, denies killing Nikki Allan in Sunderland in 1992.

The 55-year-old, of Chesterton Court, in Norton, Stockton, was arrested and charged with Nikki's murder last year.

At Newcastle Crown Court, a list of potential jurors was put together on Wednesday 19 April.

The potential jurors were told the case concerned the alleged murder of seven-year-old Nikki, who died in October 1992 in the Hendon area of Sunderland.

They were also told the defendant is David Boyd, also known as David Smith and David Bell.

The trial, which is due to last five weeks, is due to get underway on Thursday 21 April.

