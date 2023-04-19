A man who was found severely injured in a seaside town has died, police have confirmed.

There was a significant emergency service response to the incident in Redcar, which happened at about 5:30pm on Tuesday 18 April.

Police have now confirmed a man was pronounced dead just before 6:30pm. The death is not being treated as suspicious.

Roads were closed for several hours to allow emergency services to deal with the incident but reopened last night.

Police have thanked passersby who stopped to help the man before paramedics arrived.

Local road closures were put in place to allow emergency services to deal with the incident. Credit: Gazette Media Company Syndication

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: "Very sadly the man was pronounced dead just before 6:30pm. Our thoughts remain with his family at this difficult time.

"The man’s death is not being treated as suspicious.

"The roads reopened at around 9:45pm and we would like to thank any motorists and residents affected for their patience and co-operation.

"We would also thank those members of the public who initially assisted the man while emergency services were en route."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...