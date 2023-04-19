A police officer was taken to hospital with injuries after being hit by a police vehicle.

The female officer was responding to an incident in Stockton Road, Hartlepool, when she was injured by a Cleveland Police vehicle at about 5:20pm on Tuesday 18 April.

A police spokeswoman said she was not seriously injured and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The incident is being investigated by Cleveland Police’s Specialist Operations Unit.

A spokesperson said: “One of Cleveland Police’s officers was injured yesterday when a police vehicle collided with her in Stockton Road, Hartlepool.

“The incident happened at around 5:20pm yesterday evening, Tuesday 18 April, as officers responded to an emergency incident in the area.

“Thankfully the officer, who was on duty at the time, was not seriously injured and is being treated in hospital for minor injuries.

“The circumstances of the incident will now be investigated by Cleveland Police’s Specialist Operations Unit.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...