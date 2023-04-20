Emergency services have now scaled back on going operations after a large fire broke out at a house in Bamburgh.

Northumberland Fire & Rescue Service had six engines attending the scene on Links Road.

The service wrote on their Facebook page to say that the road had been closed "indefinitely", with residents and motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown. Credit: NCJMEDIA SYNDICATION

They have now scaled back to two appliances and say their crews are focusing on dampening the hotspots.

A Northumberland Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson said: "The Links Road has now re-opened and police have presence on the road so traffic is slow. Local residents are thanked for their understanding while the incident is ongoing.

"We do not know the cause of ignition as of yet."

Six engines had originally attended the scene on Links Road. Credit: NCJMEDIA SYNDICATION

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "At 8.15am today (Thursday) we were contacted by the Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service, who were at an address on Links Road in Bamburgh.

"Officers attended the scene to offer assistance and help with road closures.

“One lane of Links Road was closed, and we'd ask motorists avoid the area."

