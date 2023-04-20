A 16-year-old girl has been arrested after a suspected arson in the early hours of the morning.

Emergency services were called to a property in Stockton at around 3.30am on Thursday 20 April to a fire at a house.

There was a large police cordon outside the scene in Rochester Road and a forensic team was also in attendance.

A large police cordon remains at the scene as forensic teams investigate the property. Credit: GAZETTE MEDIA COMPANY SYNDICATION

Cleveland Police has confirmed a 16-year-old girl has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and on suspicion of assault. The girl was in police custody on Thursday.

Pictures from the scene show smoke damage to an upstairs window.

Officers have confirmed no one was injured as a result of the fire. It is believed there were no serious injuries caused as a result of the suspected assault.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: “Police were called to a property on Rochester Road in Stockton shortly after 3:30am today (Thursday) due to a fire in the address.

“A 16-year-old girl was arrested shortly afterwards on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and on suspicion of assault. She is currently in custody being questioned and enquiries are ongoing, with Scene of Crime Officers attending the location.”

A spokesperson for Cleveland Fire Brigade said: "We were called on Thursday at 03.29am to an incident on Rochester Road in Roseworth, Stockton. Three fire engines in attendance from Stockton and Thornaby.

"Bedroom well alight, 100% smoke and fire damage. All persons accounted for. 1 hose reel and two breathing apparatus were used. Police made aware and in attendance. We left the scene at 04.34."

