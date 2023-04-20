Police have made a number of arrests and seized a large quantity of illegal drugs as part of raids across Stockton this morning.

Cleveland Police Road Policing Unit, Dog Unit and neighbourhood teams were among the officers conducting the warrants on Thursday 20 April.

Crack cocaine was found concealed inside a Kinder Egg at a property on Wrensfield Road as well as a quantity of cocaine, cannabis, two machetes and £800 in cash.

A woman was also arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs and possessing an offensive weapon.

A large quantity of cannabis and drugs paraphernalia were also seized from a property on Wrynose Gardens.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class B drugs and woman has been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class B drugs.

On their Facebook page Cleveland Police said: "Cleveland Police will continue to take action throughout the day to target those who cause harm to our communities."

