A man has been sentenced after breaking a police officer's bone in two places and leaving him needing metal rods in his leg.

PC Paul Gillespie could not work for seven months following the attack in North Shields on Christmas Eve in 2020.

Paul Luke, of Waterville Road, North Shields, assaulted the officer after he and a colleague responded to reports of a domestic incident.

The 38-year-old was present at an address in North Shields when officers attended to remove him after he was causing a disturbance.

Northumbria Police said Luke made several threats to the officers, and as PC Gillespie and another officer were transporting him into the police van, he used his full body weight to kick PC Gillespie backwards, causing him to lose his balance, and his leg to snap.

Paul Luke was given a suspended sentence. Credit: Northumbria Police

PC Gillespie dropped to the ground in pain as Luke continued to make threats, lashing out at the other officer present.

Backup arrived, and Luke was transported to custody.

PC Gillespie was immediately taken to hospital, where it was discovered his leg was broken in two places.

He had a number of metal rods inserted into his leg to help with the healing process, requiring extensive, lengthy, and painful treatment.

He was absent from work for seven months and has lasting damage as a result of the ordeal.

The second officer suffered minor injuries as a result of the altercation.

Luke was charged with assault of an emergency worker and causing grievous bodily harm assault with the intent to resist arrest relating to both officers – which he denied when questioned.

Earlier this year, on 23 February, Luke attended Newcastle Crown Court where he pleaded guilty to both offences.

On Thursday 20 April, he was sentenced to 14 months in prison, suspended for two years at Newcastle’s Moot Hall.

Detective Sergeant Miah said: “PC Gillespie has suffered life-changing injuries when he responded to an everyday incident where he was just trying to do his job.

“Emergency service responders join their organisations because they want to help keep people safe and protect their communities – they should not be exposed to this type of abuse in return.

“The message is clear – we don’t come to work to be assaulted, and Northumbria Police will do everything in its power to bring those offenders to justice.

“I would also like to commend the bravery of both officers involved who both swiftly returned to work, continuing their commitment to serve our communities.”

