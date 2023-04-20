Two people have been sentenced to time in prison after police seized over £125,000 in cash as well as up to five kilos of cocaine in South Shields.

Liam Storey, 33, and Samantha Haswell, 29, appeared in court after officers carried out a warrant at an address on Dacre Street in July last year.

Officers from the North East Regional Organised Crime Unit (NEROCU), investigated the property following intelligence that suggested they were involved in illegal drug activity.

Officers found five kilos of cocaine hidden inside a wardrobe. Credit: Durham Police

A search of the pair’s address turned up five kilos of cocaine and £125,135 in cash hidden inside a wardrobe.

The high purity cocaine was worth over £200,000 however, the street value was estimated to be much higher.

The pair were arrested and charged with possessing a controlled drug with intent to supply cocaine and possessing criminal property, before being remanded into custody.

£125,135 in cash was also hidden inside a wardrobe. Credit: Durham Police

Their trial was listed for July 2023 however the pair have now entered guilty pleas.

On Monday 17 April, they were sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court.

Storey pleaded guilty to money laundering and possessing a controlled drug with intent to supply cocaine and was sentenced to five years and three months in jail.

The cocaine found at the address was of high purity and worth over £200,000. Credit: Durham Police

Haswell, pleaded guilty to money laundering and was sentenced to ten months imprisonment, suspended for two years with 200 hours of unpaid work.

Speaking after the sentencing, NEROCU Detective Chief Inspector Daryll Tomlinson, said: “This has been a significant seizure of illicit drugs and cash and thanks to months of hard work of officers, those responsible are now facing the consequences of their actions.

“This wouldn’t have been possible without the support of Northumbria Police officers and this operation further demonstrates our continued dedication to tackle illegal drug supply and organised crime in the region."

Both Storey and Haswell were sentenced for money laundering. Credit: Durham Police

He added: “We will continue working with partners and our local police forces here in the North East to act on intelligence received, taking a proactive approach to keep people safe and fight organised crime under the banner of Operation Sentinel.

“We will continue to work with our partners to dismantle the criminal groups who try to profit from the sale and supply of illegal drugs, as well as ensuring those affected by drug addiction receive the support they need.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...