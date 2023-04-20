A court heard a woman went on a "demolition derby", crashing her Range Rover into parked and moving cars before fleeing the scene.

Jane Bell was behind the wheel of her "distinctive" white car when she ploughed into stationary vehicles in Gosforth, Newcastle, before smashing into another driving down the Great North Road.

The impact of the crash caused both vehicles to stop but Bell made off from the scene, a court was told.

However, due to her distinctive Range Rover and the fact police had already spoken to her earlier in the day about an unrelated matter, the 39-year-old was tracked down.

She was taken to hospital but, while receiving treatment, refused to give a sample of blood for police to analyse.

The court heard that Bell refused to give a blood sample at the hospital for police to check for evidence of drink or drug driving. Credit: NCJ Media

Bell, of Burnham Avenue, in Lemington, is now facing a possible prison sentence after she appeared at Newcastle Magistrates' Court to plead guilty to failing to stop after an accident and failing to provide a specimen of blood. She also admitted driving with no insurance.

Prosecutor, Brian Payne, said Bell first crashed into parked cars on Albury Road, in Gosforth, on 1 December last year. Mr Payne added: "This lady went on a bit of a demolition derby in a white Range Rover.

"She collided with parked vehicles and left the scene then was in a collision with another vehicle on the Great North Road, causing both vehicles to come to a halt. She then made off from the scene of the collision.

"She was easily identifiable. In fact, police had spoken to her that morning about something else. She was also linked to the distinctive vehicle involved. She was found and taken to hospital."

The court heard Bell refused to give a blood sample at the hospital for police to check for evidence of drink or drug driving. Mr Payne said it was a deliberate refusal to provide the specimen.

Jack Lovell, defending, said Bell had a number of underlying issues, which would need to be addressed further by the probation service.

Magistrates adjourned the case for the preparation of a pre-sentence report and released Bell on unconditional bail to appear back at the same court for sentence on 26 April.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...