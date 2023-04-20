A clinical trial using AI has the potential to save lives lost to bowel cancer, says researchers involved in the study.

The first UK clinical trial of the artificial intelligence (AI) device is underway, with the first 500 patients now through the study.

The GI Genius is designed to help clinicians to identify polyps during colonoscopies – the examinations used to detect changes or abnormalities in the bowel.

Professor Colin Rees, a Consultant Gastroenterologist at South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust (STSFT), who is leading the study, said: “Tragically around 16,000 people die from bowel cancer each year, making it the UK’s second biggest cancer killer.

“Bowel cancer rates are very high in the North East – men in this region have the highest bowel cancer incidence rates in England with women also in the upper half of incidence rates.

“Sadly, survival rates for men and women in the North East are also amongst the lowest in the country and the survival rates in the UK are lower than in many other European countries.

"We want to reduce the number of deaths by diagnosing disease in the bowel before it even becomes cancerous and by finding cancer earlier.”

The GI Genius device is used in colonoscopies to detect polyps - which bowel cancer can develop from. Credit: South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust

Prof Rees is working closely with Prof Linda Sharp, from Newcastle University and the trial has just recruited 500 patients across nine trusts.

Most bowel cancers develop from a type of polyp – small growths on the inner lining of the large intestine (colon) or rectum – that becomes cancerous.

It is important to find as many polyps as possible to decide whether they need to be removed, as this may prevent a polyp becoming cancerous in the future.

GI Genius integrates with existing colonoscopy equipment and analyses images from the camera in real-time, highlighting any areas it thinks may contain a polyp. These areas can now be then inspected more closely to determine if a polyp is present and whether it should be removed.

Michael Anthony Watson, 58, from Sunderland, was invited to take part in the study last November as part of investigations after he started experiencing stomach pains.

He feared he had cancer, having lost a relative to the disease. Checks found he has Terminal ileitis (TI), an inflammatory condition of the small intestine, which is now being treated.

He said: “I do worry about my health and when something’s troubling me, I want to get it checked out.

“They asked me if I wanted to take part in this study and I thought if it is going to benefit me, of course, but I knew it would also benefit others, so anything which could help, I was all for.

“When I went in, they told me the machine was switched on and I wouldn’t have known any different.

“I asked at the end how long it would be before they knew the results and I was told straight away there were no signs of bowel cancer, which was a relief.

“I know they’d also taken some biopsies, so they were still to check, but at least I knew then what they’d seen.

“If anyone else was asked to join in the study, I’d say yes, because you also know it’s going to help other people.”

The £896,000 COLO DETECT trial has been funded by Medtronic and will see nine NHS endoscopy units from across the country recruiting more than 2,000 patients over the next 12 months.

