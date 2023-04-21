A workman who caused a crash on a busy road after his ladder fell off his car was described as "absent-minded" when he appeared in court.

Vincent Watson had not secured a ladder he had been using to help fit a friend's kitchen when he set off and travelled along the Coast Road (A1058) in Newcastle.

Newcastle Magistrates' Court heard how the metal item flew from the roof of Watson's Vauxhall Combo van, causing a collision between two vehicles on the carriageway.

According to prosecutors, there was damage to all vehicles involved in the crash on 1 September last year, but nobody was injured.

Watson, of Wiltshire Gardens, in Wallsend, pleaded guilty to using a motor vehicle with danger of injury due to its security of load. He has been given three penalty points and fined £150.

The court heard how Watson, who has no past convictions, had a moment of "absent-mindedness" as he travelled to visit his ill mother.

Matthew Purves, defending said: "He had a ladder incorrectly attached to his van. It fell on the road, the Coast Road, and it's caused a collision between two vehicles.

"On this particular day, he had been helping a friend with the installation of a kitchen."He had the ladder while doing so and, on coming away from his friend's house to see his mother, he was absent-minded and hadn't attached the ladder properly."

During the sentencing, District Judge Paul Currer said: "I accept this is out of character and you're a man of good character and it was a moment of absent-mindedness, which led you to not attach the ladder to your van.

"Unfortunately, it had serious consequences. Fortunately, nobody was injured."

