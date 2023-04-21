A road is closed after reports of a double decker bus overturning.

Police said there were no serious injuries but four people had been taken to hospital as a precaution following the incident in Craghead, near Stanley in County Durham.

About a dozen passengers are thought to have been on board at the time.

One vehicle was involved in the collision, which has closed the B6532 road between the Punch Bowl and Black House crossroads.

A Durham Police spokesperson said: "We were called to reports of an overturned double decker bus in Craghead, Stanley at around 12.30pm today (April 21).

"Around a dozen passengers are thought to have been onboard. No one is believed to have been seriously injured but four people attended the University Hospital of North Durham as a precaution.

"The road is currently closed between the Punch Bowl and Black House crossroads whilst the bus is recovered.

"Motorists are asked to avoid the area and find an alternative route."

Four people were taken to hospital 'as a precaution' following the crash near Cragside, Stanley. Credit: PA

Ben Maxfield, business director of the operators Go North East, said: “Shortly after midday, we were made aware that one of our buses was involved in an incident outside of Craghead village.

“Our management team were at the scene quickly and are working with emergency services to investigate the cause.

“The bus was carrying passengers and there have been no serious injuries.

“We are supporting all those involved in the incident and will continue to provide updates.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...