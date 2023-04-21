A young singer-songwriter said he cannot wait to perform in front of a home crowd after securing his biggest ever gig in his home town.

Newcastle performer Andrew Cushin will be headlining a show at Newcastle City Hall in November.

Mr Cushin, from Heaton, released his debut single in 2020 and has previously supported Louis Tomlinson, as well as working with Noel Gallagher.

He first signed with Pete Doherty's label Strap Originals in 2021.

“I never in a million years thought I’d get to this point, it’s a really proud moment for me and my family", he said. “Newcastle has always been immensely supportive of everything I’ve done and I promise to put on a proper show for them.”

Best known for his acoustic style, the singer has enlisted the help of a five-piece band to propel his music into a new electric-driven direction.

The gig this November at Newcastle’s 2000+ capacity O2 City Hall will be the biggest solo gig he has played so far.

The 23-year-old’s no stranger to selling out venues here in the North East after filling the NX in October 2022, as well as supporting Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and The Charlatans at the Rock and Roll Circus on Town Moor last summer.

Tickets go on sale from next week.

Listen to Unscripted - the ITV News arts and entertainment podcast