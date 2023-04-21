Thousands of people have gathered to celebrate Eid in what is thought to be the largest celebration to take place in Newcastle.

Worshippers gathered at an event on Friday 21 April organised by Newcastle Central Mosque.

Imam Abdul Basidh Mohammed, from the mosque said: "Today is the Eid day of celebration of Ramadan after fasting for 30 days.

"We have the biggest gathering today. This entire field was full of people, so we are really happy."

Up to 10,000 people are thought to have gathered for the celebration in Newcastle. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

He added that this was the biggest Eid event that the Mosque has ever held and it was the first time two sets of prayers had been held in order to allow everyone attending to take part.

"Its growing more than what we expected," he said. "People are from all backgrounds they are coming as far as Durham, Consett, Morpeth, Whitley Bay and then also all local places like Gateshead and from all parts of Newcastle as well.

"We do two events every year, two big Eids, and this was the biggest. We have been doing it here for 10 or 12 years so this was the biggest ever."

He added he thought about 10,000 people attended the event.

Newcastle Central Mosque is attended by Muslims of 36 nationalities from across the North East.

He said: "They all come and they all feel the Islamic concept of Ummah, that we all are together.

"Even though our nationalities are different, we are together in faith so that's why everybody feels happiness here."

The year was the biggest Eid event that Newcastle Central Mosque has ever held. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees News

Some people worshipping at the event today said: "Eid is is a celebration we're here pray, to praise God."

"It was really fun and I'm just thankful for all of this."

After a month of Ramadan fasting the festival of Eid Mubarak is the celebration after a month of celebrating God through fasting.

Imam Abdul Basidh Mohammed said: "Eid means a lot. It is a day of reward so after worshipping God for a whole month, now we are celebrating Eid.

"It's like we are receiving the reward from God today."

What is Eid?

The Muslim holiday of Eid-Al-Fitr occurs after the Holy month of Ramadan during which Muslims fast.

The word Eid mean festival or feast. Eid-Al-Fitr means the feast of breaking the fast.

During Eid, Muslims will great each other with the phrase 'Eid Mubarak' meaning 'Blessed Eid' and gather to eat and celebrate together.

