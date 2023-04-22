Fifteen people have been arrested in raids as part of a new operation by Cleveland Police.

Operation Artemis was launched in an early morning briefing at The Globe Theatre in Stockton town centre on Thursday 20 March.

Over 100 officers carried out early morning wake up calls to some of Stockton’s most wanted criminals.

Cleveland Police says the operation will continue to run regularly throughout the spring and summer to tackle crime and antisocial behaviour.

Across the day, driving offences were also targeted, and pop-up crime prevention events took place in libraries in Stockton and Billingham.

Stockton District Commander, Superintendent John Wrintmore said: “We focused on arresting our most wanted people, tackling organised crime, clamping down on off road bikes and conducting proactive patrols and educational engagement.

“The operation was highly visible and impactive and I want to thank our officers and staff within the force and colleagues from Stockton Borough Council, The Globe Theatre, Thirteen, Accent Housing and the North East Regional Organised Crime Unit for their hard work and dedication to making yesterday a success”.

Arrests:

Three men and two women were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs at a flat in Wembley Way. Cocaine, crack cocaine, a sword and £1k in cash were seized from the property.

A woman was arrested in Wrensfield Road on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs and possessing an offensive weapon, after crack cocaine was found concealed in a Kinder Egg at the property, along with cocaine, cannabis, two machetes and £800 in cash.

On Northumberland Road, a man was arrested on suspicion of possessing class B drugs with intent to supply and possession of criminal property, after £2k in cash and drugs paraphernalia were seized from his address, whilst another man wanted on warrant was arrested at another property on the same road.

A woman wanted on warrant was arrested on Yarm Lane, whilst a 39-year-old man was arrested on Rudyard Avenue for breaching a court order.

A man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class B drugs and a woman was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class B drugs, after a large quantity of cannabis and drugs paraphernalia seized by the Force Proactive Team from a property in Wrynose Gardens.

A man was arrested for possession of class C drugs following a stop and search in Stockton High Street.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, failing to stop and dangerous driving after a stolen vehicle was found abandoned in a playing field in Stockton.

