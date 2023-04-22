Four boys have been arrested in connection with the robbery of an 86-year-old man in Teesville, Middlesbrough.

It happened at around 9:30pm on Wednesday 12 April on Ashkirk Road.

Police say the man was about to drive his blue Toyota when he was assaulted and dragged from his vehicle. His dog was then thrown from the vehicle and the car was driven away towards Lime Road.

All four boys, aged 16, have been arrested on suspicion of robbery.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment to facial injuries but has since been released.

Three of the boys arrested have been bailed whilst enquiries continue and the fourth remains in police custody.

Anyone who may have information or footage including dash cam and private CCTV is asked to contact Redcar and Cleveland CID on 101, quoting incident number 069103.

