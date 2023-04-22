Train services between Newcastle and Middlesbrough are set to become more regular with an improved timetable set to come into place.

Northern has confirmed that it plans to introduce more direct trains on the route from Tyneside to Teesside, so that there are three services every two hours.

There is currently just one train per hour running in either direction between Newcastle and Middlesbrough, with stops in between at Heworth, Sunderland, Seaham, Horden, Hartlepool, Seaton Carew, Billingham, Stockton, and Thornaby.

It had been hoped that the more regular timetable could be introduced this summer, but council leaders were told this week that it will now be later this year before passengers will benefit.

Northern said that its proposals could not be implemented until after a project to build a new platform at Hartlepool station is complete, a £12m scheme that Network Rail says is on track to be completed in "late summer".

Tobyn Hughes, managing director of Transport North East, told the North East Joint Transport Committee: "There will be a frequency increase to three trains every two hours rather than one per hour, but it won't happen until the autumn at this point. But it is still welcome and a step towards improved services."

Kerry Peters, regional director for Northern, said that the extra services would be brought in "at the earliest opportunity" once the Hartlepool project is complete.

She confirmed: "We are indeed looking to increase services between Newcastle and Middlesbrough. The extra services are dependent on increased platform availability at Hartlepool - which is an infrastructure project outside of our control."

Anna Weeks, Principal Programme Sponsor for Network Rail's North and East route, added: "The work we're doing to reinstate the disused platform at Hartlepool railway station will enable more services to run in the future.

"The work was always planned for completion in late summer this year, and the programme remains on schedule for the platform and bridge to be completed in late summer and available for public use shortly thereafter.

"We know just how important this project is, and we'll continue to work closely with Northern and industry partners on this scheme which will improve travel opportunities for passengers."

